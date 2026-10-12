Public safety is the first job of government. Not climate virtue-signaling, not expanding the welfare state, not another round of lectures about “equity.” Actual, basic safety so parents can watch their kids play football without a stadium evacuation, and so a church basketball court doesn’t turn into a shooting gallery.

Minnesota GOP Chairman Alex Plechash finally said the quiet part out loud: Amy Klobuchar’s campaign website doesn’t even list public safety among her priorities. That omission doesn’t “speak volumes.” It screams. While Somali gang shootings light up the Twin Cities suburbs, Edina church, Eden Prairie homecoming, 100-round gun battles in residential streets, Klobuchar’s site treats the first duty of the state like an afterthought.

Lisa Demuth, the Republican, has a real plan: stronger sentences for repeat violent offenders, more resources for gang investigators, better police recruitment and retention, school safety funding. Law enforcement has already endorsed her. Meanwhile, Klobuchar, career senator, former prosecutor, aspiring governor, apparently needed a few more days of suburban gunfire to notice that “public safety” might be worth mentioning. Then she scrambled out a task force and some tough talk. Better late than never? Or just better late than losing an election? Let’s be real, it’s just optics, she’ll let the woke status quo continue if elected because she is the status quo.

This is the pattern. Democrats run the state for years, soft-on-crime policies and revolving doors become the norm, gangs grow more mobile and emboldened, and when the shootings reach the suburbs the response is a press conference and a website update. Families get the memo that their safety ranks somewhere below the latest progressive checklist. Minnesotans deserve better than an after-the-fact scramble from a candidate who couldn’t be bothered to prioritize it until the GOP called her out.

Public safety isn’t a talking point you roll out when the headlines get inconvenient or an election rolls around. It’s the job. Klobuchar’s silence on her own site made that clearer than any speech ever could.

Leave a comment