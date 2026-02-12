One thing I really don’t like are pussies. That’s exactly what the Left is. Drama Queen pussies, all of them. Even the males aren’t real men, they’re sissy-boys. And the girls… butch dykes. When they all see their shadows in the sunlight, they’re absolutely terrified and at night they sleep with a nightlight on to keep the bogeyman from coming out of their closets and under their beds.

Recent media coverage in Minnesota claims that ICE agents are disguising themselves as construction workers, utility employees, or delivery drivers — and the pussy Left argue this proves the agency is acting deceptively or unlawfully.🤣🤣🤣

So I guess none of them has ever heard of undercover work before? Of course they have. But with them it’s unlawful and deceptive so long as it’s used against one of their causes. Drama Queen theatre is just warming up! Undercover tactics are both legal and necessary in today’s increasingly hostile enforcement environment, and that hostility is caused by the Left and their political allies the Democrat Party and media.

ICE agents are using disguises because their safety — and the success of lawful operations — increasingly depends on it. Minnesota has seen an explosion in activist surveillance networks, doxxing campaigns, coordinated interference with federal operations, and even criminal threats against ICE officers. When agents are tracked, harassed, or ambushed, adapting tactics is not misconduct — it is common-sense policing.

Undercover law enforcement is nothing new. Police departments routinely use plainclothes officers, decoy vehicles, and covert surveillance to apprehend suspects safely. Federal agencies have used ruses for decades in organized crime, drug trafficking, counterterrorism, and immigration enforcement. Expecting ICE to operate in brightly marked uniforms while facing organized resistance is what a retard expects.

ICE is enforcing federal immigration law — laws passed by Congress and upheld by the courts. No community benefits from selective enforcement, open defiance of federal law, or policies that encourage illegal immigration while overwhelming schools, hospitals, housing, and public resources such as your tax dollars.

It’s also important to recognize who ICE is targeting. The agency prioritizes individuals with criminal records, gang affiliations, deportation orders, or outstanding warrants. These operations are not random — they are deliberate efforts to remove people who have violated U.S. law and pose public safety threats.

Unrealistic pussies on the Left including Democrats and the media often frame ICE as a threat to immigrants, but strong enforcement actually protects immigrants — those who followed the rules, waited years, passed background checks, and respected U.S. law. Allowing illegal aliens to bypass the system is unfair to immigrants and undermines the credibility of immigration altogether. But the Left including Democrats and the media are just too stupid to comprehend that.

If ICE adapts tactics to avoid interference, protect agents, and complete lawful arrests, that is not misconduct. Law enforcement cannot function if every operation is livestreamed, disrupted, or politically sabotaged. That is the whole point behind this. It’s classic Cloward and Piven Strategy, and I’ve been saying that since day one of the Biden presidency when he opened the border. The reason is for votes and representation that ultimately ends with one party Democrat rule… forever. But that’s a subject for another post.

ICE is not the problem. The erosion of respect for law enforcement and the rule of law is.

