Well let’s just start with a very recent ruling, from just a few days ago, and trust me, it will make your blood boil and you will utter the word impeach.

Nancy E. Brasel, a United States District Judge serving in Minnesota since her recommendation from U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, followed by her 2018 appointment by President Donald Trump, is one such figure. Brasel has presided over a series of high-profile and controversial cases that reveal a jurist defined less by ideology than by a willingness to issue firm, and sometimes unexpected, rulings grounded in her sometimes wrong interpretation of the law. Her decisions—ranging from immigration enforcement to religious liberty, election law, and major fraud prosecutions—have drawn both praise and criticism from across the political spectrum.

Brasel built a conventional legal career. She served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney and later as a judge in Hennepin County. Her background suggested a pragmatic, law-and-order orientation, and her nomination was not seen as ideologically extreme. Her tenure on the federal bench has demonstrated that predictability is not a defining trait of her judicial philosophy.

One of the most consequential, controversial and absolutely dead wrong rulings of her career came in 2026, when she found that federal immigration authorities had violated the constitutional rights of detainees in Minnesota. That, right there is wrong. Illegal aliens and undesirable aliens, or even legal aliens have no constitutional rights, period. They are citizens of another country. In that case, Brasel ruled that individuals held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had been effectively denied access to legal counsel. They don’t get legal counsel and due process in cases like this. They are automatically guilty. The crime is 8 U.S. Code § 1325 - Improper entry by alien. Her order mandated rapid access to attorneys and imposed limits on transferring detainees out of state.

In a different arena, Brasel ignited debate with her ruling on Minnesota’s restrictions involving religious colleges participating in a state educational program. She struck down the law, concluding that it violated the First Amendment by discriminating against religious institutions. This decision placed her at the center of a long-running national debate over the balance between religious liberty and anti-discrimination principles, particularly regarding LGBTQ+ protections. Advocates for religious freedom praised the ruling as a clear affirmation that the government cannot exclude institutions based on their religious character.

Yet in the realm of election law, Brasel demonstrated a different judicial posture. She upheld a Minnesota statute prohibiting knowingly false statements intended to discourage or suppress voting. Critics raised concerns that such laws could chill free speech, particularly in the contentious context of political campaigns. And they’re right. The judge dropped the ball on this one.

Her involvement in election-related disputes also extended to the contentious 2020 election cycle. In a decision that drew national scrutiny, Brasel allowed certain late-arriving absentee ballots to be counted in Minnesota, that’s totally and completely wrong. She said mail in ballots up to 7 days after the election would count. No. That’s judicial activism and overreach. Election Day means Election Day, period. And I guess if you were irresponsible and mailed your ballot in late, oh well. You don’t count. No excuses, no bullshit. And in 2020 the lazy could have gotten off the couch and showed up at the polls if it was that important to them. Case closed.

The most striking example of Brasel’s judicial approach can be found in her handling of the massive pandemic-era fraud scheme known as the Feeding Our Future case. This sprawling prosecution involved hundreds of millions of dollars intended for child nutrition programs. Brasel issued some of the harshest sentences in the case, including multi-decade prison terms for key defendants. Her sentencing remarks emphasized the scale of the fraud and the exploitation of vulnerable populations.

Those were good sentences, just sentences, until a couple of days ago. What happened? Did someone get to her? Did she accept a bribe? Something happened. You just don’t go from a “Hanging Judge” to a libpuke, criminal coddling, excuse making activist judge overnight.

So her recent sentencing🤣 of Abdul Abubakar Ali could mean no additional jail time. Four months on an ankle bracelet, credit for time served and probation. Yeah, it’s possible, likely I think.

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