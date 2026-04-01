Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Norb Warnes's avatar
Norb Warnes
4d

A well written article that deserves further elaboration and followup. I'd guess that judge Brasel "means well," in which case she is likely in the wrong job if her motives lean more toward being a social justice warrior. Discretion is part of judging; every case is different and sentencing guidelines are just that, namely guidelines. The cited cases probably involve nuances that aren't obvious on first blush; nevertheless the outcomes are infuriating and come close to shocking the conscience. There must be some sort of judicial review as a form of checks and balances to forestall "runaway rogue" judges.

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Boris A. Doyle's avatar
Boris A. Doyle
5d

I see he cooperated, tgat might have helped him.

He also pled guilty early.

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