Censorship and shadow banning, that’s the short answer to why I no longer post on Truth Social, and why I’ll be deleting my account at the end of the month.

I’ve had two accounts there, my first shortly after it launched.

On the first one I noticed a number of my posts were disappearing, and some wouldn’t publish at all. No explanation, no warning, no nothing. My follower number peaked at 11. Eleven followers? I figured out I was being shadow banned and censored. But why? I’m a conservative, we are on the same side, and none of those posts were censored on Facebook, or the old Twitter. Some were on Parler.

Naturally I got pissed off and more than a little disappointed, so I deleted that account and got off of Truth Social for a couple of months.

Then the never ending emails and texts came urging me to sign up for Truth Social, so I did. Thought I’d start over and try it one more time.

Well, not much has changed. I did get more than 11 followers, but I’ve been losing them for quite some time, little by little, and recently, a harmless post was covered up and censored.

What was in that post, you ask?

Absolutely nothing that anyone should find offensive or dangerous, or in bad taste, or just plain mean.

Here, take a look.

There would have to be something really wrong with you, if you found that to be offensive or threatening.

Have you ever tried to appeal any of their censorship decisions?

Good luck with that.

What a fawking joke. A really bad joke, and that joke is on me, and you, the user.

At this point, I’ve had enough. I did a search for censorship on Truth Social, and found a lot of stuff. The post above was the straw that broke the camel’s back. I’m done.

I don’t post there anymore and I’m deleting the account at the end of the month.

Twitter is far superior now that Elon Musk bought it, and that’s where I’ll be hanging out.

Leave a comment