Minnesota abolished the death penalty in 1911, and for over a century we’ve lived under the illusion that life without parole is enough. It isn’t.

There are crimes so evil they cry out for the ultimate punishment. When a man rapes and murders a child, when a killer slaughters an entire family, when a terrorist plants a bomb in a crowd, when a tranny shooter lets loose in a church—what punishment fits that crime? The death penalty is the only just response.

Critics (anti-death penalty, criminal coddling Leftists) claim it doesn’t deter crime. It absolutely does. That is a rock solid fact. But here’s what we know with absolute certainty: an executed murderer never kills again. No prison guard, no fellow inmate, no future victim will ever fall prey to him. Execution is the ultimate guarantee of public safety.

Here’s where the line gets blurred, and the anti-death penalty crowd changes the narrative by sighting anti-death penalty studies (with an agenda) that are never peer reviewed pushing their wrong and false “not a deterrent” argument. It’s not about deterrence. It’s not called the death deterrent, it’s not called capital deterrence, it’s called the death penalty and capital punishment. Let’s remember you are responsible for your own actions. Committing a heinous crime, or any crime for that matter is a choice. You choose to commit a crime, when you make that choice there are consequences. Everyone on death row made the choice to be there. Don’t want the death penalty? Don’t choose to commit a capital crime. Pretty simple.

Opponents talk about wrongful convictions. But in today’s world of DNA evidence, high-tech forensics that argument has been laid to rest. It’s moot.

The death penalty is about justice. It’s about saying that some crimes cross a line so terrible, so final, that society has no choice but to respond in kind. By bringing back capital punishment, Minnesota would stand with the victims, not the murderers. We would send a message: this state will not tolerate evil, and it will not coddle those who commit it. Watch the violent crime rate drop.

If we truly value innocent life, we must be willing to defend it with the strongest penalty we have. Minnesota has been without the death penalty for 114 years. That is long enough. It is time to restore justice. It is time to bring back capital punishment.

