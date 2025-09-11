You remember “good old Mr. Wilson” don’t you? He starred in three posts right here on Minnesota Madness at the beginning of July. Here’s three reminders:

Now do you remember?

Thought so.

On September 8, 2025, just this past Monday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested Wilson Nduri Tindi at his Plymouth, Minnesota home. This arrest, captured on camera during a media ride-along, was more than a routine immigration enforcement action—it was a stark indictment of systemic gaps in immigration oversight, criminal justice accountability, and state hiring practices.

Tindi’s record is not obscure. In 2014, he was convicted of criminal sexual conduct after entering a woman’s home without consent and assaulting her as she slept. While burglary charges were dropped in a plea deal, the conviction itself was serious enough to classify him as a sex offender. Immigration authorities subsequently initiated removal proceedings, and he spent approximately 18 months in ICE custody before being released by court order in 2018 signed by an illegitimate progressive activist judge no doubt.

Despite multiple removal orders, Tindi remained in the United States for years, exploiting legal loopholes and procedural delays. His ability to navigate the system raises fundamental questions: How can someone repeatedly ordered deported not only remain in the country but ascend into positions of influence within state government? It happened under Gov. Tim Walz and DFL leadership. They most likely found out, but hired him anyway. Gotta get those second chances and be all diverse and inclusive don’tcha know! And remember these words straight from Tim Walz’s mouth, “They are our undocumented neighbors, our fellow Minnesotans, be kind and be neighborly.”

Equally troubling is Tindi’s employment history with the State of Minnesota. He served for more than six years at the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and, earlier this year, was briefly hired by the Department of Education (MDE) as Director of Internal Audit—a position that paid nearly $145,000 annually. While MDE insists he had no access to student data and was under probationary employment, the optics were damning. A convicted sex offender and multiple-times-ordered deportee was auditing internal controls for a state agency tasked with safeguarding public resources. He never should have been hired. The State should have informed ICE and arrest him during the job interview process.

This scenario illustrates a catastrophic failure in vetting processes. Either background checks were superficial, or decision-makers consciously overlooked red flags in pursuit of diversity, inclusion optics, or expedient hiring. Neither explanation inspires public confidence. I will guarantee you the bad decision makers overlooked Tindi’s background.

Public safety and institutional integrity are not abstract principles; they are practical imperatives. When those tasked with education oversight employ individuals convicted of sexual assault, who are illegal aliens as well, the state forfeits its claim to credibility. When immigration authorities must spend years reapprehending known offenders because Democrats let them run free, confidence in the rule of law erodes.

Wilson Tindi’s arrest should serve as a catalyst for reform—not just in immigration enforcement, but in state hiring policies and interagency communication. Minnesota must adopt rigorous vetting procedures, and notify ICE immediately about any illegal alien job applicant, and federal authorities must streamline removal processes for offenders with violent criminal records. Anything less invites further scandals and undermines public trust in government institutions.

