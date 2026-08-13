Sometime between July 29 and August 1, every one of Winona’s eight Flock Safety cameras was cut down at the base and hauled away. Poles left in the weeds. Cameras gone. The city’s entire automated license-plate reader network offline in one coordinated sweep. Replacement would have run about $3,000 per unit, roughly $24,000 of public money to put the same surveillance system right back up only to watch it come right back down.

The Winona Police Department looked at the bill, looked at the public reaction, and said no. They will not reinstall the cameras.

That decision matters. Flock’s pitch is always the same: these devices solve crimes. Winona itself cited cases ranging from hit-and-runs to a homicide where the cameras supposedly helped. Fair enough. Tools that generate leads can be useful. But usefulness is not the same as legitimacy, and legitimacy requires public trust. The department itself admitted the cameras had “contributed to growing concerns about trust in policing, both locally and across the state and nation.” That’s not activist rhetoric. That’s the police talking.

Flock cameras don’t just catch the occasional stolen car. They create a persistent, searchable record of where ordinary people drive, when they leave home, which neighborhoods they visit, and how often. The data sits in a private company’s cloud, accessible to partner agencies, subject to sharing agreements that residents never voted on and don’t understand. Once the infrastructure exists, mission creep isn’t a hypothetical, it’s the pattern and history. Today it’s “crime fighting.” Tomorrow it’s whatever new priority a future administration decides is urgent.

Across Minnesota the same pattern has played out: vandalism and theft in Edina, Plymouth, Faribault, Duluth, Anoka County. Online, the dominant public response to Winona’s missing cameras was relief, sarcasm, and open celebration. When a surveillance system is so widely hated that its disappearance is treated as good news, the system has already failed the test.

Other cities still clinging to these systems should take the hint. When the cameras keep disappearing and the residents keep cheering, the problem isn’t the thieves. The problem is the product and those who decide to deploy them.

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