WINSTED, MN - Jordan Kuck, co-owner of Glenn’s Super Value, is pushing back after a KARE 11 segment condensed his remarks on the federal SNAP shutdown in a way he says “flipped the meaning.”

Kuck says he told the reporter that local families relying on SNAP are hurting — rationing food, skipping meals, and stretching every dollar. But the aired clip focused only on “declining foot traffic from SNAP customers,” which he says made it sound like he was blaming them, not advocating for them.

“That’s not who I am, and that’s not what I said,” Kuck noted. “These families are struggling. That was the point.”

Regular shoppers quickly defended him, saying Kuck and the store have a long history of helping residents in tough times. KARE 11 later posted a short note saying the segment was “edited for time” and expressing regret for “any misunderstanding.”

Kuck says he just wants the issue represented accurately: “The shutdown hurt people here. That’s the story.”

Leave a comment

Share Minnesota Madness