There’s mudslinging in politics, and then there’s what Kirk Bangstad has built his entire public persona around: vulgarity, division, and a marketing gimmick so tasteless it would get most people run out of town, not launched into a gubernatorial campaign. But what do you expect from a small town hick from the backwoods of northern Wisconsin?

Let’s be blunt. Promising “free beer” to celebrate the death of a sitting U.S. President isn’t edgy. It’s not clever. It’s not political discourse. It’s the kind of rhetoric that poisons civic life and drags it into the gutter. It also promotes political violence and murder, but this backwards hick hasn’t quite mastered the art of cognitive thinking. In fact, he doesn’t think at all. He’s incapable.

And now the people are supposed to treat this hillbilly moonshiner as a serious candidate for governor of Wisconsin?

There used to be a line. Celebrating death, amplifying violent rhetoric and promoting hatred, and then shrugging it off as “just a joke” or “marketing” isn’t leadership, it’s a flashing red warning sign pointing to his, “I’m a douchebag” tattoo on his forehead.

Even worse, this isn’t a one-off slip. It’s a pattern. A brand. A business model built on outrage, contempt, and division. When federal law enforcement has to take a closer look at your statements because they could be interpreted as threats, that’s not a badge of honor, it’s a disqualifier.

Wisconsin voters are being asked to consider whether someone whose claim to fame is trolling half the country and dehumanizing political opponents along with at least half the voters, should be entrusted with real power.

That answer should be obvious.

Governing isn’t about who can shout the loudest or offend the most people. It’s about judgment. It’s about restraint. It’s about understanding that words matter, especially when you’re asking for the public’s trust.

If this is what passes for a campaign launch, imagine what governing would look like.

Fortunately, Kirk Bangstad, who is the Graham Platner of the Dairy State doesn’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of winning the Wisconsin Democrat Primary on August 11th, let alone the general election. He’ll get smoked, just like his homemade beer batter sausages.

Wisconsin is better than this. The office of governor is better than this. And voters—regardless of party—should demand something far more serious than a beer-soaked publicity stunt masquerading as a candidacy.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness