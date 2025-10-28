Thirty years ago sitting in for Rush Limbaugh, Mary Matalin said, “The Democrats are communists in slow motion.” I never forgot that, probably because I agreed with it and could see the signs back then when I was much younger. And look, here we are thirty years later and the U.S. House Minority Leader just endorsed a communist for the office of mayor for the nation’s largest city, that has a higher population than 95 countries.

I think we should revisit the House Un-American Activities Committee one more time. It’s time to roll it out again.

House Democrat Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has officially endorsed Zohran Mamdani—a communist whose ideas would destroy NYC. This is not politics as usual. This is a full-scale takeover of New York by socialist ideology, and Jeffries is at the helm.

Mamdani promises fare-free buses, city-owned grocery stores, a $30 minimum wage, and sprawling public housing. Translation: higher taxes, collapsing businesses, empty store shelves, and neighborhoods turned into government-run projects. In other words, the Soviet Union 2.0. The city is already grappling with rising crime, skyrocketing rent, and mass exodus of residents—and now Democrats want to accelerate the collapse.

Mamdani’s candidacy is more about identity politics than governing. He would be the city’s first Muslim and millennial mayor, a symbolic win for woke (communist) ideology while average New Yorkers pay the price. Jeffries, Hochul, and AOC are signaling to voters: your safety, your jobs, and your savings don’t matter—only their Marxist-Leninist vision does.

This endorsement is a red flag for every working-class family, small business owner, and taxpayer in the city. Not only in NYC, but nationwide. This is who and what they are now. Democrats aren’t moderates. They’re radical, militant extremists pushing an extreme socialist agenda that will bankrupt New York, as well as the country, drive out businesses, and make streets less safe. The choice is crystal clear: continue down the road to ruin or elect leaders who value freedom, opportunity, and common sense.

Jeffries has picked his side. Now it’s up to New Yorkers to pick theirs—and make sure this communist nightmare never takes office, both in New York and nationwide.

