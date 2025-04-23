Governor Tim Walz is set to give the commencement speech for the University of Minnesota Law School graduating students.

Woke public universities like the U of M that openly attach themselves to big government, anti-freedom crooks like Tim Walz and Dr. Fauci should lose ALLtaxpayer funding from the federal and state governments.

The U of M is likely hoping that honorary, BS speech time for Walz to grandstand earns them preferential treatment, especially with MN’s ongoing budget fight.

The U of M made this announcement and included a biography of Walz directly from the Governor website. That biography labels himself as “Command Sergeant Major Walz retired..” despite the fact that Walz retired as a Master Sergeant because he did not maintain the Command Sergeant Major status. The biography would lead you to believe otherwise through omission.

”War Hero Walz” main reason for quitting the guard was that he found out he had orders to deploy to Iraq, so he quit, while also falsely maintaining that he is a combat veteran, by doing so, he is committing stolen valor. Walz is a coward, his actions have proven that. He never saw combat throughout his tenure “serving” 🤣 in the part-time military.

Walz has additionally been the worst Governor in the history of our state for freedom by abusing the Constitution. There is a gross irony if the fact that the U of M LAW school will receive their degrees after hearing from the worst abuser of the Constitution in the history of our state. Walz’ record of unconstitutionally locking down our state, closing businesses & churches, allowing Minneapolis to be burned, holding nobody accountable for the riots, raising taxes, increasing the size of government, and having deep ties to Communist China like was recently exposed for his connection to CCP operatives. Lawyers should be protecting the Constitution and rule of law, not seeing a Tyrant as an example of good governance.

And his lies still continue piling up.

