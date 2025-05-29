Location: Between Lake Street and 32nd Street, and 31st and 33rd Avenues, Minneapolis

Size: Approximately 10–20 acres

Founders: Richard Kann and H.A. Dorsey

Opened on May 27, 1905, Wonderland Amusement Park was inspired by New York's Coney Island. It featured a 120-foot illuminated tower visible from miles away, a roller coaster reaching speeds of 45 mph, a "Shoot the Chutes" water ride, a miniature train, and a petting zoo. A standout attraction was the Infant Incubator Institute, showcasing premature infants in incubators—a blend of medical innovation and public curiosity at the time.

Despite initial success, the park faced challenges including cold weather, construction issues, and declining attendance, leading to its closure in 1911. The site was demolished in 1915, with some rides relocated to Excelsior Amusement Park. Today, the former Infant Incubator building remains as a residential structure at 31st Avenue and 31st Street.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness