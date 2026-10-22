Johntae Hudson

On December 23, 2022, 19-year-old Johntae Hudson was shot multiple times and killed inside Nordstrom’s at the Mall of America during a rapid escalation of a personal altercation between groups of young men. Surveillance captured the confrontation turning physical before gunfire; the perpetrators were later identified, charged, pleaded guilty, and received sort of lengthy prison sentences (over 30 years in the lead cases, out in 15, if that). Bloomington police had officers already stationed at the mall that night; one heard the shots and immediately began life-saving efforts.

Nearly four years later, Hudson’s mother filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Mall of America and Nordstrom. The complaint alleges the mall failed to screen “dangerous or banned individuals,” failed to station security officers throughout the premises (claiming none were near Nordstrom), and that the defendants should somehow have prevented the shooting. It even suggests metal detectors at Nordstrom entrances. The defendants have denied every allegation.

This is a classic example of false blaming and a frivolous attempt to extract money from deep-pocketed commercial defendants for a crime they did not commit and could not reasonably have stopped.

No private property owner, not a mall, not a department store, can guarantee personal safety against determined, armed criminals who choose to settle a private dispute with gunfire in a public place. The shooting wasn’t a random rampage by an undetected stranger; it was a targeted escalation of a feud among people already on the premises. Mall security is unarmed or lightly equipped civilian staff whose role is observation, deterrence of minor disorder, customer assistance, and rapid notification of police. Expecting unarmed guards to interpose themselves in a sudden gunfight is unrealistic. Even with police already on-site (sixteen officers that evening), the violence unfolded in seconds. No density of security cameras or patrol routes turns a retail environment into a fortress that stops every spontaneous armed assault.

Claims that the mall “lacks any effective means to screen” everyone or must place officers in every aisle ignore the scale of a facility the size of Mall of America and the practical limits of private security. Requiring metal detectors at every Nordstrom entrance would impose massive cost, delay, and inconvenience on millions of ordinary shoppers for vanishingly small marginal gains against people willing to carry and use guns anyway. Courts have long recognized that businesses are not insurers of customer safety against third-party criminal acts; liability requires specific, foreseeable, preventable negligence, not the mere fact that a crime occurred on the property. What’s next for the ambulance chaser and this mother of the year? Filing another frivolous lawsuit against the gun manufacturer? I mean, geez, we all know the mere sight of a Colt or Smith & Wesson has magical powers that turn upstanding citizens in to crazed murderers. That’s probably Plan B.

The real motive is transparent. Criminals who actually pulled the triggers are in prison and judgment-proof. The family has therefore turned to the mall and Nordstrom, entities with insurance and assets, in a lawsuit filed years after the fact. Framing a sudden, intentional homicide as the “failure” of commercial landlords to provide perfect protection isn’t about justice for the deceased, it’s about converting private grief into a payday. It’s the familiar pattern of exploiting a family’s loss to pursue a get-rich scheme against whoever has the deepest pockets, regardless of actual causation or realistic responsibility. And it’s about personal greed and exploitation from a mother. Wow. Just, wow.

Personal responsibility for the shooting rests with the shooters. Demanding that retailers become absolute guarantors against every act of street violence that migrates into their stores is neither law nor justice, it is opportunism, exploitation and greed. Plain and simple.

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