Oh, absolutely—because what better way to celebrate a third term than by reminiscing over Tim Walz’s “highlights”? Crime? Just a quaint little hobby in some neighborhoods. COVID lockdowns? A masterclass in keeping everyone both terrified and confused. Election fraud investigations? Handled with all the subtlety of a toddler with a crayon. Scandals and corruption? Plenty more where they came from! And the botched riot response? Truly, an unforgettable display of strategic… improv.

Yes, fellow Minnesotans, why not reward this track record of success with another four years? After all, nothing says “visionary leadership” quite like a cocktail of chaos, overreach, and occasional facepalms. It’s consistency you can count on—if by “count on” you mean “watch in horror and disbelief.” A third term? Absolutely—because clearly, we need more of this genius in action.

Walz 2026.

