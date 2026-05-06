Minnesota Democrats’ new proposal to block cities from enforcing vagrancy laws isn’t a minor policy tweak, it’s a sweeping mandate that ties the hands of local governments and invites chaos into public spaces.

The bill would prohibit cities from penalizing vagrants for sleeping or living in public areas if “adequate” shelter isn’t available. That sounds compassionate, but in practice, the definition of “adequate” is so broad that enforcement would become nearly impossible. Sidewalks, parks, and transit areas would turn into permanent encampments, with cities powerless to act.

Worse, the legislation overrides local control and opens the door to lawsuits against cities that try to manage the situation. The people dealing with the real-world consequences—residents, businesses, and law enforcement are sidelined by DFL lawmakers far removed from the impact.

Delusional supporters call it humane. But declaring public vagrant camps off-limits to enforcement doesn’t solve homelessness, it normalizes it. Cities need tools to maintain safety and connect people to services. This bill takes them away.

After the Supreme Court’s ruling in City of Grants Pass v. Johnson affirmed cities’ authority to vagrant camping bans, Democrats chose to ignore it and eliminate enforcement altogether.

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