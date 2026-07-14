Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty’s office is considering charges against a suspect or suspects that were identified after fireworks were aimed at the home of Minnesota Senator John Hoffman over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reports that the fireworks incident was captured on a doorbell camera, along with voices yelling at the Hoffman family by the suspects.

Hoffman is a DFL state senator, that right there tells you Moriarty will pursue charges. Added bonus; he was shot 9 times by Vance Boelter, the Hortman’s killer, last year. Now you know beyond a doubt charges are coming and probably a maximum sentence recommendation. After all, they’ve got the doorbell video, which brings me to another point.

Plenty of video evidence of TPUSA reporter Savanah Hernandez being assaulted by the Ostroushko clan, Christopher, Deyanna and Paige. Undesirable aliens from Ukraine.

In spite of many video’s providing irrefutable evidence showing the assault, well there just wasn’t sufficient evidence to charge them according to Moriarty. One little doorbell camera at the Hoffman’s will probably provide more than enough evidence to charge. When she charges, two-tiered selective justice will be proven beyond a shadow of a doubt for all to see.

That Assault 5 charge is a nothing burger. It’s a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in the workhouse. Chris Ostroushko got a stayed sentence meaning no jail time.

As for Hoffman, it turns out he’s rubber stamp for the Walz agenda, and a woke, DEI embracing socialist.

The state might have been better off if Vance Boelter… Well, you know.

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