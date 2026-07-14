Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
24m

It's difficult to understand how a place as beautiful as Minnesota can be so effed up. Is it the cold or jealousy that Wisconsin has cheese? I know the preponderance of immigrants to Minnesota were German, followed closely by Norwegians and Swedes, but those people, except for an ancient history of being violent, are usually considered reasonable, hard working folk. Is there something in all those lakes?

Whatever it is that makes Minnesota unique, keep it there, please.

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