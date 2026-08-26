Dr. Moe Smith has practiced chiropractic and wellness care in Minneapolis for more than 20 years — and has owned Moe Bodyworks in Uptown for 15 years.

After years of success, however, she’s lost more than 75% of her business since the George Floyd riots in 2020.

While Mayor Jacob Frey and the mainstream media want everyone to believe that crime is down, Smith told Liz Collin on her podcast that she’s experienced a much different story.

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