I wonder how many deaths, acts of violence, character assassinations, and heartbreak the media has caused innocent people because they intentionally omitted facts that would change the course of the court of public opinion? They absolutely do disservice to the public.

The latest intentional character assassination happened to Brian Wagner of Shakopee, and the now famous viral clip of him and the two Somali pieces of… well, you know what.

Millions have seen the viral video from Shakopee. What many may not have heard is that the confrontation began only after he was allegedly called a racial slur — “f-cking white cracker” — by two Somali sisters before the camera started recording. But, the camera was rolling, it was just edited to fit an agenda, by the Somali’s for obvious reasons.

The Wagners are calling for the “full, unedited video” to be released. The Wagners are also releasing previously unseen passerby footage that they say shows the women were the initial aggressors. Brian Wagner said the video shows one of the women “visibly angry, shouting, and clapping” as she walks toward him. “Their vehicle doors remained open and the cars were left running in the street while I remained on the sidewalk,” he said. Wagner shared the previously unreleased video with Alpha News.

And of course the TCMC (Twin Cities Media Cabal) couldn’t wait to publish the edited Somali version. Pretty sure they didn’t do any actual journalism either, otherwise they would have published a much different story and they can’t have that, it just wouldn’t follow the ideology.

And because of the media:

The Wagners said the consequences of the video’s rapid spread online have been severe. “Since this incident, our personal and private information has been shared online,” they said. According to Brian Wagner, he has lost his job and his wife’s daycare business has been placed in jeopardy. The family has also received threatening voicemails, vulgar text messages and so many harassing phone calls that they changed their phone numbers, he said. Wagner added that immediate and extended family members, friends and even their attorneys have also received threats.

They’ve also been portrayed as racists. They strongly deny that. But it’s too late, the race card has been played. Successfully.

And the Somali’s are laughing and mocking the Wagner’s injustice.

The Somali sisters said they “plan to file a police report against the couple.”

For what?

Wagner saying, “Nobody wants you here, not a single person wants you here, I can smell you from here.” After he was verbally assaulted by the two Somali’s saying, “f-cking white cracker” and “redneck,” followed up with, “Yep, steal your money every damn day. You gonna cry about it? Yep, and you f-ckers are sad as f-ck. You’re sad as f-ck, sad as f-ck.” This isn’t the UK or Canada.

It’s clear the Somali sisters were the aggressors, beyond a shadow of a doubt. But the TCMC clearly, and willfully decided to hide that fact.

What’s also clear is that Brian Wagner is right, nobody wants ‘em here. And yeah, you can smell them. But what’s most clear is this. You can’t hate the media enough.

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