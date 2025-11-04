One of the things about living in the upper midwest is we’re fly over land. We’re not in the spotlight even when we have something going on of equal consequence as New York, unless of course it’s tragic news like the bridge collapse, the Hortman assasination or the Annunciation mass shooting.

Well, it’s election day in Minneapolis for mayor, same as New York. In fact, everything mirrors New York. Minneapolis has a communist sympathizing Democratic Socialist running, same as NYC, he is a muslim, same as NYC. He’s running against a complete failure of a candidate(s), same as NYC. He wants socialized grocery stores, same as NYC. He wants to reduce police and reimagine law enforcement with counselors, violence interrupters, etc… same as NYC. He wants to increase the minimum wage to unsustainable levels, same as NYC. If he’s elected, will completely destroy Minneapolis, the very same as Zohran Mamdani will in New York.

Both men will go after businesses and the wealthy, and when that happens, people leave, and when they leave they take their businesses and tax revenue somewhere else, and the result will be what it always is. Gary, Indiana on steroids. No jobs, no tax revenue, just crime and empty buildings.

There are four candidates running for mayor in Minneapolis, two of them don’t count, nobody but family members are going to vote for them. It’s really between DFL endorsed, and incumbent Jacob Frey who is a complete failure, and the Democratic Socialist Muslim Omar Fateh, so it’s pretty much of the lesser of two evils, and that would be Jacob Frey as the preferred winner, but I don’t think he gets a third term, and that will be horrible for Minneapolis.

The polls are open and voting has begun. Due to my schedule I will not have a post up about the election results here, and in NYC, Virginia and News Jersey, however, I’ll be posting results on Substack Notes. I’ll follow those up in a post on Thursday.

So, for the results of today’s elections go to my Substack Notes. See you there tonight.

