U.S. Senator and Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Amy Klobuchar, at Farm Fest last week falsely claimed she has "supported funding for order at the border" for years. And as you all know, that drew laughter from the audience. She didn’t handle that well at all.

Klobuchar never spoke out against the open border of the Biden administration. Never. Not once. She was a party loyalist. Never attempted to stop it. Never joined the Republicans in a bipartisan effort to stop it. Now, for someone who likes to tout her credentials as the chief prosecutor for Hennepin County, upholding the law, etc… she was complicit in allowing the crime of illegal immigration to continue for four years. In fact, she was conspiring for the crimes to continue by favoring amnesty, since Democrats like to control the language on pretty much everything, the term amnesty was replaced with, “path to citizenship.”

She was also one of those that denied the existence of Tren de Aragua in the United States, and advocated for their entry.

It is also important to note that Amy Klobuchar has embraced illegal Venezuelan immigrants invading America, which is very telling considering that the gang Tren de Aragua is from Venezuela. Klobuchar once posted, “Talked with Venezuelan-American community leaders in Doral, Florida this morning about the importance of granting Temporary Protected Status to Venezuelans.

Klobuchar has never been about stopping the problem, she was actively enabling the problem. She is the problem.

And let’s not forget that she was an active participant in the Democrats big lie about Joe Biden’s cognitive skills. She knew Biden was unfit to be president. She intentionally put the country at risk with that lie. Watch this, mere hours before the one and only presidential debate.

She doesn’t, and never has put America first. Her loyalty lies solely with the Democrat Party, not the American people, not the constitution, not our way of life, and definitely not our laws. “No one is above the law.” She used to say that. She lied.

This is just the tip of the iceberg with Klobuchar. There’s plenty more.

You just can’t trust Amy Klobuchar.

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