Young Minnesota candidate warns against the failures of communism
"We get called Nazis, we get called a racist, we get called like white supremacists, which is funny. So a lot of times they're not using their brains in how they're attacking us.”
A young Minnesota woman is in the race to make changes at the State Capitol, but after learning what her family went through in communist China, she’s also sounding the alarm and fighting backlash to bring civility back to the state before it’s too late.
Jenny Liang shared her story with Liz Collin on her podcast.