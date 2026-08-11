Wisconsin has become an unexpected testing ground for a vile political movement that once seemed confined largely to big liberal European cities: “democratic socialism.” Reality check: there is no such thing as “democratic” socialism. They are completely at odds with each other, “democratic” and socialism are completely opposite each other and do not, and can not coexist.

At the center of the debate is state Rep. Francesca Hong, a Madison Democrat, a confirmed mental patient with severe mental illness, and a democrat socialist running for governor. Her campaign has drawn particular interest from younger voters, who are increasingly open to candidates promising a larger role for government in providing health care, child care, affordable housing and other services. In other words, hold their hands and take care of them from cradle to grave.

The generational divide is visible in the latest Marquette Law School Poll. Among Wisconsin Democrat primary voters ages 18 to 29, Hong received support from 43% of respondents in the July 8–16 survey. That compared with 37% among voters ages 30 to 44, 20% among those 45 to 59, and just 9% among voters 60 and older.

That is very telling of the Democrat run education system, just like the Soviet Youth Corps, get ‘em while they’re young and impressionable, and begin the indoctrination process and don’t let up. They aren’t interested in education, only indoctrination that eventually leads to party loyalty. You see it in the demographics. It’s undeniable, and it’s factual.

Hong has emphasized proposals including expanded child care and higher wages, presenting her campaign as an effort to change how government responds to everyday economic pressures. Her campaign has also argued that younger Wisconsinites are demanding a different kind of politics.

But Wisconsin presents a much tougher test for democrat socialism than heavily Democrat cities such as New York.

Statewide, the label remains unpopular. A July Marquette poll found that 25% of registered Wisconsin voters had a favorable opinion of democrat socialists, while 55% had an unfavorable opinion. Another 19% said they had not heard enough to form an opinion.

The reaction is sharply divided along ideological lines. Among Wisconsin Democrats, 54% viewed democrat socialists favorably, compared with only 10% who viewed them unfavorably. Among very liberal Democrats, favorability reached 82%.

The debate is also exposing differences within the Democrat Party. Some younger voters see democrat socialism as a way to challenge corporate power and address economic inequality. More moderate Democrats worry that embracing the label could make it harder for Democrats to win independent and suburban voters in a state that remains politically competitive.

Those concerns aren’t hypothetical. Some Wisconsin Democrats have publicly said they would consider voting Republican if Hong wins the Democrat nomination, illustrating how polarizing the socialist label can be. And they understand the ideology and know socialism is a vile and ugly ideology.

Still, the enthusiasm among younger voters is difficult to ignore. And as equally hard to ignore is the need to totally dismantle the education system, and return to basics.

Hong's support among 18- to 29-year-old Democrat primary voters in the Marquette survey was nearly five times her support among voters 60 and older. That suggests democrat socialism may be developing into a generational political identity, one that could become increasingly influential as younger voters make up a larger share of the electorate as they go through a minimum of 12 years of indoctrination at public schools.

Vote Tom Tiffany for Wisconsin governor.

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