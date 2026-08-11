Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Scipio1776's avatar
Scipio1776
4h

This kind of thing is easy to dismiss until she’s elected, then it’s too late. Never underestimate an opponent. Never trust a Democrat.

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
4h

Mandani on steroids and it’s gonna take months like that idiot in Seattle they are never gonna get it till they don’t get it

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