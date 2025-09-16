Charlie Kirk was gunned down, and the left cheered. Now, the Charlie Kirk Data Foundation has the receipts—tens of thousands of names, accounts, and voices celebrating violence. No more excuses, no more anonymity. And hopefully no more job. Celebrate murder and violence online against people you disagree with because you’re stupid and ignorant, and you will be exposed. We are done playing defense—accountability starts right now.

Leftist twits call it “vigilantism” or “dangerous.” That’s rich coming from the same subhumans who partake in and cheer when conservatives are defamed, doxxed, threatened and even murdered in cold blood online. The Foundation is not about silencing free speech—it is about exposing the Left, including the old media that openly celebrates murder, harassment, and chaos. It has compiled tens of thousands of names from X, the hate platform Bluesky, and others, shining a light on the people and networks that poison our culture, and we make sure their employers, banks, friends, family, etc… know about it, and if they get fired, debanked or whatever other consequences may happen, so be it. What goes around, comes around.

The Left continues to weaponize social media to smear the Right, distort facts, and radicalize their base. We have long been expected to take insults, threats, and outright lies without response. Now, we’re saying, “Enough,” and suddenly it’s a scandal.

The Foundation embodies the conservative principle that freedom is not abstract—it is precious, and it must be defended. It sends a clear message: celebrating murder, lying with intent, or threatening Americans for their beliefs has consequences. We understand that accountability is not censorship—it is survival in an increasingly hostile culture, thanks to the Left.

The Charlie Kirk Data Foundation is more than a database. It is a moral line in the sand. If Americans cannot stand up for basic decency, then liberty itself is in peril. We must support efforts that expose the progressive leftist ideology, defend the innocent, and demand that the Left, including all Democrats face the scrutiny they deserve. The time for passive outrage is over. The time for accountability is now.

I urge you to use the database and see if any of your employee’s are filth, and get rid of them. Parents need to find out if their children’s teachers are in the database. Add to the database if you’ve run across someone or some agency, business, etc…

Charlie Kirk Data Foundation

On X… https://x.com/forcharliekirk1

Website… https://charliekirkdata.org/

