And now for some good news for a change!

After years of negative news, political hatchet jobs, vile vitriol, violent riots and hate-filled speech, to the last week of shocking, horrible news here in Minnesota, it’s time for some long overdue good news.

Yvette Hoffman, wife of Sen. John Hoffman who was shot in a failed assassination attempt has left the hospital after surviving being shot seven times just five days prior.

I’m so happy to hear the news and pray for her and her husbands speedy and full recovery.

Yvette Hoffman, who survived being shot multiple times with her husband and state senator John, has been released from the hospital where she was recovering. John Hoffman remains in serious but stable condition, according to Allina Health. The Hoffmans were allegedly targeted by Vance Boelter early on Saturday morning before Boelter fatally shot MN House Speaker-Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark. John and Yvette were both shot more than seven times each. It was revealed that during the attack on their Champlin home, Yvette threw herself on top of their daughter, shielding her from the bullets.

Truly good news.

The hard part of her recovery is just beginning. The mental trauma she may never get over.

I hope she does.

