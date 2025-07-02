And DHS knocked on his door and said, “Hellooooo Mr. Wilson! 🤣🤣🤣

Wilson Tindi is going bye, bye!👍

He is going to be deported back to Kenya, may be via Alligator Alcatraz, he should feel right at home, you know, jungle environment and all!😆

Some people and some “influencers” have called him an illegal alien and I’m not so sure that’s true. He’s not a citizen, but he is now classified an “undesirable alien.”

A former prosector has called him dangerous. Wilson Tindi is a sex offender, he has a history of it. Recently he was arrested on a DWI. His booking photo from that arrest is the photo in this post.

I’m not going to repeat my post from yesterday, if you missed it, click that link above.

The news of Wilson Tindi hit the internet, particularly the social media sites and went viral, with the vast, overwhelming majority mad as hell and quite a few made sure DHS and ICE heard about it, and rightfully so since the jackasses that run this state would be on his side, and I’m sure they arranged for his cushy state job as well. They like to call it, “inclusion.”

Wilson Tindi will be deported.

As Alpha News previously reported, after we reached out to MDE for comment, Tindi’s bio was removed from the agency’s website. Now, Alpha News has learned that MDE also updated its executive org chart as of June 30, 2025 — and Tindi’s position is now listed as vacant, which was first pointed out on social media. However, the department still has not responded to questions about Tindi’s employment status or whether he ever underwent a background check.

They knew full well of his background. They chose to ignore it as Wilson is one of Minnesota’s “protected class.”

Along with the Minnesota Department of Education, Gov. Tim Walz has also not responded to questions from Alpha News — including whether the state was aware of Tindi’s background, or how a convicted sex offender with an ICE removal order cleared a state background check.

Walz isn’t saying anything because he wants this to blow over. He doesn’t want to be implicated and held to account, and he sure as hell doesn’t want an investigation.

By breaking this story, Alpha News accomplished more, and helped remove a dangerous undesirable alien than Walz, the DFL, local law enforcement and the court have accomplished, since Tim Pawlenty was governor and Rich Stanek was sheriff.

