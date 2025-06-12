Yes it’s true.

The Earth on average has cooled since 1921. No, I’m not kidding, it’s all been verified by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). For over 100 years the planetary average has fallen 0.11C.

Now, are we rewinding to the 1970’s with global cooling and the coming ice age where we only have 10 years to “do something” like detonate nuclear weapons on the poles to melt the ice caps to prevent our inevitable extinction as proposed by the “world’s leading scientists,” the U.N. and 133 countries?

No. Of course not.

But this whole revelation pretty much puts a damper on the Climate Kook, Climate Alarmist, Global Warming, Climate Change cult, doesn’t it? The Earth is actually cooling in spite of the fact I drive a gas guzzling SUV, and cattle still fart.

13 years with no global increase in temperature in spite of the fact we admit more CO2 in to the atmosphere than at any time in our history.

In summary, we are not in a climate crisis now or in the future, climate change is a big hoax that has no merit, the only beneficiaries are the elites like John Kerry, Al Gore, and big government.

The losers are everyone else. We lose our wealth to ridiculous regulations and taxes and we lose our freedom by having to conform our lifestyle to what big government and the elites tell us. After all, we (not them) are required to sacrifice in order to “save the planet” from a crisis that is not happening either now, or in the future.

