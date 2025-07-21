We all knew she was guilty. The evidence was overwhelming even before her trial, back when she was arrested. It was a no brainer verdict. Particularly after the police bodycam video of her arrest.

As I’ve said before, she should have resigned after her arrest, but was pressured in to staying on as her vote was needed to pass the Walz agenda. Without her, none of it would have passed.

Mitchell faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the burglary conviction, and a maximum sentence of three years in prison for the burglary tools conviction.

This is where it gets dicey.

She may never see the inside of the so-called Women’s Penitentiary at Shakopee. I say “so-called” because the biology deniers that run the state have biological males as inmates in the women’s pen.

Wouldn’t that be poetic justice? Having to be locked up with biological males that with her vote in the legislature, allowed that to be possible! Having to suffer the consequence of your own legislative vote! 😆 How sweet it would be!

Will the powers that be allow that to happen?

I think not. They’re probably already pressuring/coercing the judge and prosecutor, for a lesser sentence. The DFL protects their own, right or wrong. They have no moral compass.

I think the sentences will run concurrent and not consecutive, and with legislation she voted on, convicts now only have to serve half their time, so that means 10 years, with “alternative sentencing” and “good time” if she did any time at all, it would be at the county workhouse, not the pen. I’d expect that from the Hennepin County courts, but Becker County is a different animal.

We’ll just have to wait until her sentencing.

Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul, called on Mitchell to resign, for the first time, once the verdict was reached Friday.

Where was Murphy after Mitchell’s arrest?

Oh yeah, defending her. What a fraud.

Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, applauded the jury and prosecution and said Mitchell’s “continued participation in the Minnesota Senate leaves the body with a stain on its record for every time her vote was the deciding vote in passing legislation.”

