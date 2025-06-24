I have to follow up yesterday’s post regarding Rep. Kelly Morrison from Minnesota’s third congressional district, my district.

I get the feeling she’s going to eventually block me on both X and Facebook, pretty sure she won’t be able to handle pushback, pointing out how naive she is regarding her lack of knowledge of how the government is supposed to work, and the constitution itself, and exposing her hypocrisy and partisanship.

The hypocrisy and partisan vitriol need to be called out.

I screenshot what she posted on Facebook in that post, when she claimed President Trump violated the constitution which he clearly did not with regard to the airstrikes on the Iranian nuclear program.

I’m calling out the hypocrisy.

She was in the statehouse during the Biden administration, and running for congress last year when Biden was president and bombing Yemen with no congressional “permission.” Biden just did it.

She didn’t seem to have a problem with that. But now that Trump is president, all of a sudden with her, it’s a problem.

She couldn’t be more phony than she was Saturday when she wrote that post.

Let’s run down some facts she will not like to hear.

Where was her concern?

She never said a word, she was on the campaign trail, and as I said yesterday, if it was that important to her, she would have said something. It’s only important if Trump does it. Phony, partisan hack. A pure ideologue.

931 times!

And she said nothing and was perfectly fine with it.

Three different countries, 931 times.

On the campaign trail, what was it she said about Biden?

Morrison said she strongly supported Biden, calling him a "transformational president"

The whole world knew Biden wasn’t fit to be president, his mental decline was glaring at the time she said that. That pretty much tells you about her judgement. And to think, she’s a doctor.

How about Obama?

I know she oogled over him, she was probably what I termed an Obamaphile, thinking he was the second coming.

Wow! That’s a lot of ordinance. How much?

But Trump decapitating Iran’s nuclear weapons facilities is the problem, huh?

And that was just the last two months of Obama’s presidency.

And Morrison accuses Trump of making an unlawful decision on Iran this past Saturday.

Un-fawking-real.

