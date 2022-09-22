What is Minnesota Madness?

Minnesota Madness is a Substack about news and politics from Minnesota. On the weekend some forgotten stories about people, places and things here in the North Star State, along with crossposts from other Substack writers. During the week I stay focussed on Minnesota stories however, big news items may also be published.

Please subscribe, it’s totally free!

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.