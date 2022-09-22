Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

What is Minnesota Madness?

Minnesota Madness is a Substack about news and politics from Minnesota. On the weekend some forgotten stories about people, places and things here in the North Star State, along with crossposts from other Substack writers. During the week I stay focussed on Minnesota stories however, big news items may also be published.

Minnesota Madness is about a lot of things mostly Minnesota, and it’s not all politics. I do discuss news and politics, history, and a bit of oddities and forgotten subjects that have shaped Minnesota.

Chip Drewry

Former radio personality, U.S. Navy veteran, independent conservative who comes to my own conclusions and stands by them. I am the anti-woke. Live in Spring Park, Minnesota.
